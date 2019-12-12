Turkey, Russia troops complete 15th patrol in N.Syria

(@FahadShabbir)

ANAKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :Turkish and Russian troops have completed the 15th round of joint ground patrols in northern Syria under a deal reached in October , according to Turkey 's National Defense Ministry.

"Turkish and Russian units have completed their 15th joint land patrol, covering the Ras al-Ayn sector as according to plan," the ministry said on Twitter on Thursday.

It added that four vehicles contributed to the patrol, covering an area of 48 kilometers (29.8 miles) in length and 6 km (3.7 mi) in depth.

The first joint ground patrols, on Nov. 1, took place near Ras al-Ayn and Qamishli regions east of the Euphrates River.

Turkey on Oct. 9 launched Operation Peace Spring to eliminate YPG/PKK terrorists from northern Syria east of the Euphrates River in order to secure Turkey's borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria's territorial integrity.

Ankara wants YPG/PKK terrorists to withdraw from the region so a safe zone can be created to pave the way for the safe return of some two million refugees.

On Oct. 22, Ankara and Moscow reached a deal under which YPG/PKK terrorists would pull back 30 km (18.6 mi) south of Turkey's border with Syria, and security forces from Turkey and Russia would mount joint patrols there.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and EU has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.