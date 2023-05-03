Turkey, Russia, Ukraine Delegations Set to Discuss Grain Deal in Istanbul May 5 - Ankara

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) Delegations of Turkey, Russia and Ukraine are planned to hold a meeting to discuss the grain deal in Istanbul on May 5, Turkish Minister of Defense Hulusi Akar said on Wednesday.

"The deputy defense ministers of Turkey, Ukraine and Russia plan to meet in Istanbul on Friday, May 5.

During the meeting, some issues will be discussed, in particular, the grain initiative. We hope that the grain agreement will continue without any hitches. Because this agreement is very important for peace and stability in the region, as well as for countries in need," Akar said, as quoted by his office.