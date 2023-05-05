Turkey, Russia, Ukraine Expected to Discuss Grain Deal in Istanbul

A meeting between the delegations of Turkey, Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul to discuss the grain deal will take place Friday, according to the Turkish Minister of Defense Hulusi Akar

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) A meeting between the delegations of Turkey, Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul to discuss the grain deal will take place Friday, according to the Turkish Minister of Defense Hulusi Akar.

The transportation of Russian ammonia through Ukrainian ports and mediation of a Turkish bank to pay for Russian agricultural products will be among the topics on the agenda of the meeting, a source familiar with the situation told Sputnik.

The grain deal was brokered by the United Nations and Turkey between Russia and Ukraine in July 2022 to facilitate exports of agricultural products from Black Sea ports during conflict.

The package agreement also includes a memorandum of understanding between Russia and the UN to unblock Russian grain and fertilizer exports via the Black Sea, which, according to Moscow, has not been implemented due to Western sanctions. The deal has since been extended twice, the latest time in March and is due to expire on May 18.