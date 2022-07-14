Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, UN Agree to Set Up Grain Coordination Center in Istanbul - Ankara

At a meeting of delegations from Turkey, Russia, Ukraine and the UN on the "grain issue," an agreement was reached on the establishment of a coordination center in Istanbul, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Wednesday

"As a result of the meeting, which was held in a positive and constructive atmosphere, the main technical issues were agreed, such as the creation of a coordination center in Istanbul, where representatives of all parties will be present, joint control at the exit from the port and at points of arrival, ensuring the safety of navigation on transitional routes," Akar told reporters. "We see that the parties are ready to solve this problem."

Turkey, Russia, Ukraine and the UN discussed all the details regarding the safe passage of ships loaded with grain during a meeting in Istanbul, Akar said.

The minister said that next week the Ukrainian and Russian delegations would meet again in Turkey to discuss the "grain issue."

"We will try to draw certain conclusions by carrying out our work in coordination with the UN. In this sense, it was decided that the Ukrainian and Russian delegations will meet again in Turkey next week," the minister said.

At a meeting of Russian and Ukrainian delegations on the "grain issue" next week in Turkey, a document is expected to be signed on the issues discussed, he said.

Turkey will continue to contribute to the solution of the food crisis, which is a humanitarian problem, as well as contribute to regional and international peace, Akar said.