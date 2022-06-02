Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, UN Prepared Roadmap for Exit of Grain Ships - Reports

Turkey, Russia, Ukraine and the UN have prepared a roadmap to provide a corridor for the withdrawal of ships with grain, Anadolu agency reported, citing diplomatic sources

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2022) Turkey, Russia, Ukraine and the UN have prepared a roadmap to provide a corridor for the withdrawal of ships with grain, Anadolu agency reported, citing diplomatic sources.

Earlier, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that the UN had a proposal to create a contact group of four parties (Russia, Ukraine, Turkey, the UN) on the exit of ships with grain from Ukrainian ports, and Turkey agreed in principle.

Turkey, Russia, Ukraine and the UN are planning a meeting in Istanbul in the coming days to discuss the details of the roadmap for the withdrawal of ships with grain, the agency reported.

It is planned to create a platform in Istanbul for interaction between Russia and Ukraine in the issue of withdrawing ships with grain, it is expected to bring 20 million tonnes of grain to the markets, Anadolu reported.