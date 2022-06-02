UrduPoint.com

Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, UN To Discuss Control Mechanism For Exporting Grain - Ankara

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 02, 2022 | 07:29 PM

Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, UN to Discuss Control Mechanism for Exporting Grain - Ankara

Turkey, Russia, Ukraine and the United Nations will discuss creating of a control mechanism to control the exit of ships with grain in Istanbul during a technical meeting in the next few days, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2022) Turkey, Russia, Ukraine and the United Nations will discuss creating of a control mechanism to control the exit of ships with grain in Istanbul during a technical meeting in the next few days, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday.

"On the one hand, we are trying to make the parties seat at the negotiating table, on the other hand, to create a safe corridor with mine clearance for the withdrawal of ships with Ukrainian grain by sea. We, the UN, Turkey, Russia and Ukraine are trying to take steps in this direction. We receive requests from countries that want to join this process. There is no competition here, but everyone sees Turkey as a key country, we have won the trust of the sides. As a result, we will create a center in Istanbul, we will discuss this mechanism at a technical meeting in the coming days," Cavusoglu said during a meeting with students.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Russia Turkey Istanbul From

Recent Stories

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Thursday 02 ..

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Thursday 02 June 2022

16 seconds ago
 OPEC Confirms Oil Production Increases by 648,000 ..

OPEC Confirms Oil Production Increases by 648,000 Bpd in Both July, August

18 seconds ago
 PTI to face abrupt disintegration; Pakistan to sta ..

PTI to face abrupt disintegration; Pakistan to stay fully safe & sound: Maryam N ..

19 seconds ago
 EU Abandons Plans to Sanction Patriarch Kirill, Du ..

EU Abandons Plans to Sanction Patriarch Kirill, Due to Hungary's Position - Repo ..

21 seconds ago
 Russia's Rostec Planning to Produce Over 500 Homeg ..

Russia's Rostec Planning to Produce Over 500 Homegrown Civil Aircraft by 2030 - ..

24 seconds ago
 Denmark to Join EU Common Defense Policy on July 1 ..

Denmark to Join EU Common Defense Policy on July 1 - Danish Foreign Ministry

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.