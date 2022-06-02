Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, UN to Discuss Control Mechanism for Exporting Grain - Ankara

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2022) Turkey, Russia, Ukraine and the United Nations will discuss creating of a control mechanism to control the exit of ships with grain in Istanbul during a technical meeting in the next few days, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday.

"On the one hand, we are trying to make the parties seat at the negotiating table, on the other hand, to create a safe corridor with mine clearance for the withdrawal of ships with Ukrainian grain by sea. We, the UN, Turkey, Russia and Ukraine are trying to take steps in this direction. We receive requests from countries that want to join this process. There is no competition here, but everyone sees Turkey as a key country, we have won the trust of the sides. As a result, we will create a center in Istanbul, we will discuss this mechanism at a technical meeting in the coming days," Cavusoglu said during a meeting with students.