Turkey, Russia Will Jointly Conduct Trials of COVID-19 Vaccines - Health Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) Russian and Turkish health ministers agreed to collaborate on clinical trials of coronavirus vaccines, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Wednesday.

Earlier, Koca said he had had a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart, Mikhail Murashko, during which an agreement was reached on the joint work of the two countries' experts to create a vaccine and a medicine against COVID-19.

"In Turkey, 22 universities are working on the development of coronavirus vaccines, four of them are already testing them on animals. To go to the stage of clinical trials, the framework of one country is not enough. Russia is also developing vaccines, and we agreed to collaborate on cross-clinical trials," Koca said.

He added that scientists of the two countries would discuss further steps for cooperation in this area on Thursday in a video conference format.