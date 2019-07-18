Turkey S-400 Purchase Makes Continued Involvement in F-35 Program Impossible - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) Turkey's purchase of the Russian S-400 air defense systems has made it impossible to keep Ankara in the F-35 fighter jet program, the White House said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Unfortunately, Turkey's decision to purchase Russian S-400 air defense systems renders its continued involvement with the F-35 impossible," the White House said in a press release.