Turkey S-400 Purchase Makes Continued Involvement In F-35 Program Impossible - White House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 42 seconds ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 12:00 AM

Turkey S-400 Purchase Makes Continued Involvement in F-35 Program Impossible - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) Turkey's purchase of the Russian S-400 air defense systems has made it impossible to keep Ankara in the F-35 fighter jet program, the White House said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Unfortunately, Turkey's decision to purchase Russian S-400 air defense systems renders its continued involvement with the F-35 impossible," the White House said in a press release.

