UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey S-400 Purchase Makes Continued Involvement In F-35 Program Impossible - White House

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 12:10 AM

Turkey S-400 Purchase Makes Continued Involvement in F-35 Program Impossible - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) Turkey's purchase of the Russian S-400 air defense systems has made it impossible to keep Ankara in the F-35 fighter jet program, the White House said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Unfortunately, Turkey's decision to purchase Russian S-400 air defense systems renders its continued involvement with the F-35 impossible," the White House said in a press release.

The United States will continue to cooperate with Turkey mindful of the constraints posed by the presence of the S-400 system, the statement said.

Turkey's acquisition of the air defense system will have detrimental impacts on Turkish interoperability with the rest of the NATO alliance, the statement added.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Turkish Defense Ministry said 13 airplanes carrying components of the Russian S-400 air defense system have so far arrived in Turkey. The first batch of S-400 components was brought to Turkey on July 12.

Russia and Turkey signed an agreement for the delivery of four S-400 batteries in December 2017. The United States and NATO member states criticized the agreement and expressed concerns over the S-400 system's incompatibility with NATO's air and missile defense systems.

The United States claims the S-400 may compromise the F-35 stealth jet project. Washington announced in June that it would not accept Turkish pilots for F-35 training unless Turkey abandoned the S-400 agreement with Russia. Turkey has said the acquisition of the Russian air defense system is a done deal and will not give up its $2.5 billion contract with Russia.

According to media reports, the United States has already decided on implementing sanctions against Turkey over the procurement of the S-400 systems that may be announced later in July.

Related Topics

NATO Russia Turkey Washington White House Ankara Alliance United States May June July December 2017 Media Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan terms ICJ's verdict as victo ..

31 minutes ago

Bahrain to Host Working Group on Maritime Security ..

31 minutes ago

Kashmiris will not rest till freedom of Kashmir fr ..

31 minutes ago

UN Deploys Team to Enhance Security, Probe Attack ..

31 minutes ago

Luhansk People's Republic Ready for 19-for-107 Pri ..

31 minutes ago

ICJ verdict victory for Pakistan: Dr Ashiq Awan

37 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.