Turkey-Saudi Arabia Cooperation to Bring Regional Stability - Cavusoglu

The close cooperation between Turkey and Saudi Arabia will contribute to stability and peace in the region, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said following his meeting with the Saudi Arabian counterpart

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) The close cooperation between Turkey and Saudi Arabia will contribute to stability and peace in the region, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said following his meeting with the Saudi Arabian counterpart.

"Agreed w/Foreign Minister @FaisalbinFarhan of SaudiArabia to work on positive issues on our common agenda and to hold regular consultations.

- Our close cooperation will contribute to stability, peace and prosperity in the region," Cavusoglu said on Twitter.

He also added that the attacks at the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Palestinian problem were discussed in their meeting.

Cavusoglu visited Saudi Arabia on Monday in order to repair bilateral relations, which have been strained for quite some time over regional disagreements. Saudi Arabia boycotted Turkish products in the country in 2020.