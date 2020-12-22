UrduPoint.com
Turkey Saves 30 Asylum Seekers In Aegean Sea - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 49 seconds ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 05:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) The Turkish coast guard on Tuesday rescued 30 asylum seekers stranded in the Aegean Sea, the Anadolu news agency reported, citing a security source.

According to the news agency, the Greek coast guard officers pushed 26 irregular migrants back into Turkey's territorial waters, and they were rescued off the coast of Kusadasi in the Aydin province.

Separately, the Turkish coast guard team rescued four asylum seekers near the southwestern town of Bozburun in the Mugla province.

Turkey is often used by refugees, migrants and asylum seekers as a route to enter Europe, especially since the Syrian civil war broke out in 2011. According to the UN refugee agency, Turkey hosts approximately four million refugees ” more than any other country.

Ankara often claims that Athens deliberately abandons asylum seekers and sends them back into Turkish waters, while Greece accuses Turkey of intentionally pushing migrants to the European Union for political reasons.

