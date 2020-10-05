Turkey says Armenians targeting civilians war crime

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :The Turkish foreign minister on Monday said Armenian forces have been targeting civilians in recent tensions at the Azerbaijan-Armenia front line.

"Armenia directly targets civilians [in Azerbaijan] which is essentially a war crime," said Mevlut Cavusoglu after meeting with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in the capital Ankara.

NATO is "deeply concerned" over the Upper Karabakh conflict, and called for the peaceful solution of the dispute, Stoltenberg said for his part.

Fighting began on Sept. 27 when the Armenian forces targeted civilian Azerbaijani settlements and military positions in the region, leading to casualties.