UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Says Black Sea Gas Find Bigger Than First Thought

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 09:36 PM

Turkey says Black Sea gas find bigger than first thought

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Saturday that a vast natural gas field discovered in the Black Sea was even bigger than first estimated

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Saturday that a vast natural gas field discovered in the Black Sea was even bigger than first estimated.

In August, Turkey said it had found gas reserves of 320 billion cubic metres (11.3 trillion cubic feet), a discovery that could help wean it off imported energy.

But on Saturday Erdogan, who was on board a drilling ship in the Black Sea, said the field was now 405 billion cubic metres, and that gas from the site could start being pumping into people's homes in 2023.

The Fatih drill vessel made the discovery in the Tuna-1 field off the coast of the town of Eregli after beginning the search in July.

Turkey hopes the discovery can help ease its dependence on energy supplies from other countries, notably Russia, which comes at a high cost at a time when the local Currency is weakening and the economy is more fragile because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Analysts have urged caution over the discovery's significance, pointing out that deep sea drilling is expensive and takes time.

Turkey consumes between 45 billion and 50 billion cubic metres of natural gas each year, representing about 11 billion Euros.

Ankara has said that the Black Sea find will not however deter it from exploring in the eastern Mediterranean, despite accusations from neighbouring Greece that its longtime rival is violating maritime borders.

Turkey this week resumed exploration in disputed areas of the Mediterranean, defying calls from fellow NATO members including the United States to withdraw.

Erdogan said Saturday that Turkey was "determined to defend its interests" in the Mediterranean but did not want to "encroach on the rights of others".

Related Topics

NATO Russia Turkey Eregli United States Greece SITE Tayyip Erdogan July August Gas From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Archaeology Authority celebrates &#039;Int ..

25 minutes ago

Tennis: Saint Petersburg ATP results

3 minutes ago

PML-N promoting dangerous politics of maligning in ..

3 minutes ago

Israel set to ease coronavirus lockdown measures f ..

3 minutes ago

AJK President strongly condemns India for killing ..

6 minutes ago

A high school teacher dies of COVID-19

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.