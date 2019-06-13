UrduPoint.com
Turkey Says Ceasefire Not Yet Secured In Syria's Idlib

Sumaira FH 2 hours ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 03:55 PM

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Thursday said a ceasefire had not been fully secured in Syria's northwestern Idlib province, despite an announcement by Moscow

Ankara, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Thursday said a ceasefire had not been fully secured in Syria's northwestern Idlib province, despite an announcement by Moscow.

"We are working hard with Russia to stop these attacks. It is not possible to say a complete ceasefire has been secured," Cavusoglu told a press conference with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian.

