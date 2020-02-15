UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Says Differences Over Syria 'shouldn't Affect' Ties With Russia

Umer Jamshaid 38 seconds ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 09:26 PM

Turkey says differences over Syria 'shouldn't affect' ties with Russia

Turkey on Saturday said differences over Syria "shouldn't affect" relations with Russia, local media reported, after both countries' foreign ministers met in Munich

Ankara, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :Turkey on Saturday said differences over Syria "shouldn't affect" relations with Russia, local media reported, after both countries' foreign ministers met in Munich.

"The differences of opinion in Syria shouldn't affect Turkey-Russia relations. The situation in Idlib will not affect the S-400 agreement," broadcaster NTV reported Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu as saying.

Turkey purchased the Russian S-400 air defence system despite opposition from NATO ally the United States and the threat of sanctions.

Rebel backer Turkey and Damascus ally Russia have worked closely on Syria although they are on opposite sides of the war.

Cavusoglu met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference and, in a tweet, described their meeting as "positive".

Cavusoglu said that a Turkish delegation would go to Moscow on Monday. "(We) agreed on making an evaluation after these meetings," the Turkish minister added.

A Russian delegation including military and intelligence officials had already held talks in Ankara last weekend, but no concrete agreement emerged.

The ministers talks was the highest-level meeting between Turkish and Russian officials since tensions over Idlib began after Damascus killed 14 Turks this month.

The Turkish military has 12 observation posts in the northwestern province of Idlib, the last rebel-held bastion in Syria.

The posts were set up after a 2018 Russia-Turkey deal agreed in Sochi to prevent a regime offensive but in recent months, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has pressed an assault supported by Russian air strikes.

After the Turks' deaths, Ankara and Moscow became embroiled in a war of words over who had not fulfilled the conditions of the Sochi deal.

Earlier on Saturday, Turkish Vice-President Fuat Oktay insisted Ankara had "fulfilled its responsibilities" after Russia accused Turkey of failing to "neutralise terrorists" in Idlib.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan previously accused Russia of committing "massacres" in its support of the Syrian government.

The United Nations says 800,000 people have fled the region since December.

Related Topics

NATO United Nations Syria Moscow Russia Turkey Damascus Munich Sochi Idlib Ankara United States Tayyip Erdogan December 2018 Media From Government Agreement Opposition

Recent Stories

No targeted campaign by Saudi Arabia against Pakis ..

35 seconds ago

Burnley's Vydra scores spectacular winner in storm ..

37 seconds ago

Execution of Accelerated Action Plan in Tharparkar ..

40 seconds ago

Cool, dry weather likely in Balochistan

42 seconds ago

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inaugurates Khan ..

6 minutes ago

5000 kites confiscated in police raid in Rawalpind ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.