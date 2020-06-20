Turkey says Haftar forces need to pull out from Sirte for Libya ceasefire

Turkey on Saturday said Libyan eastern commander Khalifa Haftar's forces needed to withdraw from the strategic city of Sirte for a lasting ceasefire and accused France of "jeopardising" NATO security

Ibrahim Kalin, the presidential spokesman, told AFP Turkey supports the position of the UN-recognised government in Tripoli, saying Sirte and Al-Jufra need to be evacuated by Haftar's forces for a "sustainable ceasefire."Kalin also accused France of "jeopardising" NATO's security by supporting Haftar, whose forces have been conducting an offensive to take the capital Tripoli since last year.

"In Libya we are supporting the legitimate government and the French government is supporting an illegitimate warlord and jeopardising NATO security, Mediterranean security, North African security and Libya's political stability," he said.