Turkey says hopes for new EU migrant deal by March 26

Ankara, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Turkey hopes to reach a new agreement with Europe to deal with refugees in time for the next EU leaders' summit, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Tuesday.

"If we reach an agreement by March 26 when there will be an EU leaders' summit, this issue will come on to the agenda of this meeting," Cavusoglu said a day after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held talks on the migrant issue in Brussels. "We are ready for constructive work," Cavusoglu added.