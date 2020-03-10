UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Says Hopes For New EU Migrant Deal By March 26

Umer Jamshaid 48 seconds ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 03:52 PM

Turkey says hopes for new EU migrant deal by March 26

Turkey hopes to reach a new agreement with Europe to deal with refugees in time for the next EU leaders' summit, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Tuesday

Ankara, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Turkey hopes to reach a new agreement with Europe to deal with refugees in time for the next EU leaders' summit, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Tuesday.

"If we reach an agreement by March 26 when there will be an EU leaders' summit, this issue will come on to the agenda of this meeting," Cavusoglu said a day after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held talks on the migrant issue in Brussels. "We are ready for constructive work," Cavusoglu added.

Related Topics

Europe Turkey Brussels Tayyip Erdogan March Refugee Agreement

Recent Stories

Jafza-based companies to receive 70% reduction in ..

53 minutes ago

FBR starts campaign against tax defaulting doctors ..

43 minutes ago

Kazakhstan Bans Entry for People Arriving From Ita ..

43 minutes ago

ATC to announce verdict in bail plea of main accus ..

43 minutes ago

Russian lawmakers to vote on sweeping reforms

43 minutes ago

Ninth class exams to start from tomorrow

43 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.