Turkey Says Israel Pushing Iran To Take 'legitimate Steps'

Sumaira FH Published October 19, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) Israel's attacks in Lebanon and Gaza are pushing Iran to take "legitimate steps", Turkey's foreign minister said Saturday in a joint press conference in Istanbul with his Iranian counterpart.

"Israel's aggressive stance is forcing Iran to take legitimate steps," Turkey's Hakan Fidan said alongside Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was "constantly opening new fronts in the region" and "trying to draw Iran into this war," he said.

"The risk of war spreading to the entire region should not be underestimated.

"The Islamist fighter groups Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon, whose top leaders have been killed by Israel in the widening middle East crisis.

