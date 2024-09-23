Turkey Says Israel's Lebanon Strikes Risk 'chaos'
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 23, 2024 | 11:50 PM
Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) Turkey warned Monday that Israel's attacks on Lebanon threatened to push the middle East deeper into "chaos".
"Israel's attacks on Lebanon mark a new phase in its efforts to drag the entire region into chaos," the foreign ministry said in a statement, after Israeli raids on Hezbollah strongholds in southern and eastern Lebanon.
Israeli airstrikes killed 274 people, including 21 children, in Lebanon on Monday, the Lebanese health minister said, in the deadliest cross-border escalation since war erupted in Gaza on October 7.
An outspoken critic of Israel's offensive in response to the attack by Hamas fighters that sparked the war, Turkey urged the international community to intervene.
"It is imperative that all institutions responsible for maintaining international peace and security, especially the United Nations Security Council, as well as the international community, take the necessary measures without delay," the foreign ministry said.
"The countries that unconditionally support Israel are helping (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu shed blood for his political interests," it said.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is due to address the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, is expected to focus on the Gaza war.
Recent Stories
Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice, ceasefire in Palestine
Indian actors support screening of “The Legend of Maula Jatt” at local cinem ..
SC Justice Alexandre de Moraes gives social media platform time to file addition ..
Govt orders IPPs to cancel power agreements or face consequences
Nurpur Lions fined for slow over-rate
Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup playoff stage to begin tomorrow
The Revolution of Smartphone Design Technology
PSI Pakistan appoints Bond Advertising as its agency partner of choice
Appointment of Lt Gen Mohammad Asim Malik as DGISI is very welcome for the patri ..
Capture Life's Moments with Unmatched Clarity: Infinix ZERO 40 Unveiled
Lt Gen Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief
Wahab shares interesting story about past friendship between Shoaib Akhtar and K ..
More Stories From World
-
Friedkin Group reach deal to buy Everton42 seconds ago
-
Egypt urges UN to intervene over Israel escalation in Lebanon1 minute ago
-
Lebanon escalation risks 'devastating' consequences: UN peacekeepers1 minute ago
-
Dramatic uptick in Israeli violence in Mideast, especially in Gaza, Lebanon2 hours ago
-
Japan FM to meet Chinese counterpart over boy's fatal stabbing2 hours ago
-
Iran president accuses Israel of seeking wider conflict3 hours ago
-
182 dead in Israeli strikes on Hezbollah strongholds in Lebanon4 hours ago
-
Stock markets inch higher on rate hopes4 hours ago
-
Beijing 'regrets' EU's WTO challenge against Chinese dairy probe5 hours ago
-
30 bodies found in boat adrift off Senegal coast: army5 hours ago
-
Iran warns Israel of 'dangerous consequences' of Lebanon strikes6 hours ago
-
Swedish battery maker Northvolt to slash 1,600 jobs, quarter of staff6 hours ago