Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) Turkey warned Monday that Israel's attacks on Lebanon threatened to push the middle East deeper into "chaos".

"Israel's attacks on Lebanon mark a new phase in its efforts to drag the entire region into chaos," the foreign ministry said in a statement, after Israeli raids on Hezbollah strongholds in southern and eastern Lebanon.

Israeli airstrikes killed 274 people, including 21 children, in Lebanon on Monday, the Lebanese health minister said, in the deadliest cross-border escalation since war erupted in Gaza on October 7.

An outspoken critic of Israel's offensive in response to the attack by Hamas fighters that sparked the war, Turkey urged the international community to intervene.

"It is imperative that all institutions responsible for maintaining international peace and security, especially the United Nations Security Council, as well as the international community, take the necessary measures without delay," the foreign ministry said.

"The countries that unconditionally support Israel are helping (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu shed blood for his political interests," it said.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is due to address the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, is expected to focus on the Gaza war.