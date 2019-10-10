Turkey Says Launched Proceedings Against 78 People Over Propaganda Amid Syria Offensive

(@imziishan)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) Turkey's law enforcement agencies have launched legal proceedings against 78 individuals for spreading "black propaganda" on social media in relation to Ankara's military offensive in the north of Syria, Turkey's General Directorate of Security said on Thursday.

The offensive began on Wednesday. Turkey has been seeking to clear the area in the north of Syria near its border of Kurdish militia and the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia). Ankara believes Kurdish-led forces, controlling the area, are affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which is designated as a terrorist organization by Turkey.

"Since the beginning of Operation Peace Spring, required proceedings have been launched in relation to 78 people, for inciting hatred on social media and various websites, using black propaganda, discrediting our Armed Forces and propagandizing for the terrorist organization.

We will continue our fight against criminality in all areas, including the virtual domain," the directorate said in a statement.

The Turkish offensive in northern Syria has been condemned as aggression by Damascus. Russia has called on Turkey to assess the situation in order not to hamper earlier efforts to settle the Syrian crisis.

The operation has also been met with criticism from regional countries and blocs, including the Arab League, and western states, including the European Union members.