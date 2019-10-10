UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Says Launched Proceedings Against 78 People Over Propaganda Amid Syria Offensive

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 57 seconds ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 04:50 AM

Turkey Says Launched Proceedings Against 78 People Over Propaganda Amid Syria Offensive

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) Turkey's law enforcement agencies have launched legal proceedings against 78 individuals for spreading "black propaganda" on social media in relation to Ankara's military offensive in the north of Syria, Turkey's General Directorate of Security said on Thursday.

The offensive began on Wednesday. Turkey has been seeking to clear the area in the north of Syria near its border of Kurdish militia and the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia). Ankara believes Kurdish-led forces, controlling the area, are affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which is designated as a terrorist organization by Turkey.

"Since the beginning of Operation Peace Spring, required proceedings have been launched in relation to 78 people, for inciting hatred on social media and various websites, using black propaganda, discrediting our Armed Forces and propagandizing for the terrorist organization.

We will continue our fight against criminality in all areas, including the virtual domain," the directorate said in a statement.

The Turkish offensive in northern Syria has been condemned as aggression by Damascus. Russia has called on Turkey to assess the situation in order not to hamper earlier efforts to settle the Syrian crisis.

The operation has also been met with criticism from regional countries and blocs, including the Arab League, and western states, including the European Union members.

Related Topics

Terrorist Syria Russia Turkey Social Media European Union Damascus Ankara Border All From Arab

Recent Stories

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits GITEX Technolo ..

3 hours ago

EU urges Turkey to halt Syria offensive

3 hours ago

Theyab, Abdullah bin Zayed convey UAE Leaders&#039 ..

3 hours ago

UAE condemns Turkish military aggression in Syria

4 hours ago

Arab League to hold emergency meeting on Turkish a ..

4 hours ago

Sarwar calls on President Alvi

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.