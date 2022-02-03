UrduPoint.com

Turkey Says Migrant Toll At Greek Border Up To 16

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 03, 2022 | 02:34 PM

Turkey says migrant toll at Greek border up to 16

The frozen bodies of four more migrants have been discovered close to the Greek border, Turkish officials said Thursday, bringing the death toll in the diplomatically-charged incident to 16

Istanbul, Feb 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :The frozen bodies of four more migrants have been discovered close to the Greek border, Turkish officials said Thursday, bringing the death toll in the diplomatically-charged incident to 16.

Turkey had accused its neighbour Greece on Wednesday of allowing the migrants to die in winter cold after stripping them of their clothes and then pushing them back across the border.

Greece denied Turkey's version of events, although a top EU official expressed alarm and said the claims needed to be investigated further.

"After search operations in the region, the bodies of four more migrants were found, unfortunately," the governor's office of Edirne on the border with Greece said.

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Wednesday that the migrants had been "pushed back by Greek border units" and froze to death after being "stripped (of) their clothes and shoes".

He also posted blurred pictures of partially naked bodies lying by the roadside.

Related Topics

Governor Interior Minister Turkey Edirne Greece Border Top

Recent Stories

More than 12 sports events taking place in Dubai t ..

More than 12 sports events taking place in Dubai this weekend

9 minutes ago
 Israeli President to Visit Turkey in Mid-March - T ..

Israeli President to Visit Turkey in Mid-March - Turkish President

33 minutes ago
 Minsk Lodges Protest With Kiev for Launching Drone ..

Minsk Lodges Protest With Kiev for Launching Drone in Belarus for Reconnaissance

33 minutes ago
 Students expresses solidarity with Kashmiris

Students expresses solidarity with Kashmiris

34 minutes ago
 ING profits rocket on global economic recovery

ING profits rocket on global economic recovery

34 minutes ago
 PM as ambassador of Kashmir, raising long-standing ..

PM as ambassador of Kashmir, raising long-standing issue at all international fo ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>