Turkey says migrant toll at Greek border up to 16

Istanbul, Feb 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :The frozen bodies of four more migrants have been discovered close to the Greek border, Turkish officials said Thursday, bringing the death toll in the diplomatically-charged incident to 16.

Turkey had accused its neighbour Greece on Wednesday of allowing the migrants to die in winter cold after stripping them of their clothes and then pushing them back across the border.

Greece denied Turkey's version of events, although a top EU official expressed alarm and said the claims needed to be investigated further.

"After search operations in the region, the bodies of four more migrants were found, unfortunately," the governor's office of Edirne on the border with Greece said.

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Wednesday that the migrants had been "pushed back by Greek border units" and froze to death after being "stripped (of) their clothes and shoes".

He also posted blurred pictures of partially naked bodies lying by the roadside.