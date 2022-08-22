Turkey Says Over 700,000 Tonnes of Grain Shipped From Ukraine in 1 Month

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2022) More than 700,000 tonnes of grain have been shipped from Ukraine via the Black Sea since a Ukraine and Russia struck a Turkey-brokered deal, the Turkish defense minister said Monday.

"As of this morning, 721,449 tonnes of grain have left Ukrainian ports. This process is ongoing.

Hopefully, it will continue in the coming days," Hulusi Akar told a video conference on national security.

Akar said Turkey would make sure that grain transit would not halt or slow down and that Ukrainian grain reached its buyers in a safe and timely manner.

The four-way agreement was signed in Istanbul in the presence of UN chief Antonio Guterres on July 22, opening a safe route for Ukrainian grain exports from three Black Sea ports. The accord also covers Russian food and fertilizer shipments.