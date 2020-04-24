UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Says Recorded More COVID-19 Recoveries Than New Infection Cases Per Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 10:20 PM

Turkey Says Recorded More COVID-19 Recoveries Than New Infection Cases Per Day

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) The number of people who have recovered from the coronavirus disease in Turkey has for the first time since the start of the epidemic outpaced the number of new cases confirmed per one day, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Friday.

The previous situation report from Turkey, published on Thursday, stated 101,790 confirmed cases, including 2,491 fatalities and 18,491 recoveries.

According to the latest update, posted by Koca on Twitter, the total of cases in Turkey has grown to 104,912, including 3,122 cases verified over the past 24 hours.

New recoveries count 3,246, bringing the total to 21,737 recovered patients, Koca said.

With 109 deaths from COVID-19 recorded over the past day, the death toll in Turkey has grown to 2,600 fatalities, according to the update.

Related Topics

Turkey Twitter From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services launches ..

7 minutes ago

Taraweeh to be broadcast live from Sheikh Zayed Gr ..

22 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed , Indian Minister of External A ..

52 minutes ago

WHO launches Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator

1 hour ago

PM makes transfer and posting of top bureaucrats

3 hours ago

Union Coop donates AED1 million to ’10 million m ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.