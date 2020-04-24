Turkey Says Recorded More COVID-19 Recoveries Than New Infection Cases Per Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) The number of people who have recovered from the coronavirus disease in Turkey has for the first time since the start of the epidemic outpaced the number of new cases confirmed per one day, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Friday.

The previous situation report from Turkey, published on Thursday, stated 101,790 confirmed cases, including 2,491 fatalities and 18,491 recoveries.

According to the latest update, posted by Koca on Twitter, the total of cases in Turkey has grown to 104,912, including 3,122 cases verified over the past 24 hours.

New recoveries count 3,246, bringing the total to 21,737 recovered patients, Koca said.

With 109 deaths from COVID-19 recorded over the past day, the death toll in Turkey has grown to 2,600 fatalities, according to the update.