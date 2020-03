Turkey Says Shot Down Syrian Fighter Jet in Idlib

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) Turkish forces have shot down a Syrian L-39 military aircraft over Syria's Idlib province, the Turkish Defense Ministry said Tuesday.

"As part of the successfully ongoing operation, Spring Shield, a Syrian regime L-39 military aircraft was shot down," the Turkish military said in a statement.