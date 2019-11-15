UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Says Starts Evaluating S-400 Effect On F-35 Fighter Deal With US

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 41 seconds ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 10:39 PM

Turkey Says Starts Evaluating S-400 Effect on F-35 Fighter Deal With US

Ankara and Washington have begun evaluating a potential effect of Turkey's purchase of Russian S-400 air defense systems on the country's participation in the US F-35 multirole fighter program, Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin said on Friday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2019) Ankara and Washington have begun evaluating a potential effect of Turkey's purchase of Russian S-400 air defense systems on the country's participation in the US F-35 multirole fighter program, Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin said on Friday.

"Today we began work on mechanism for S-400 and F-35. The process will be carried out with the US [participation]," Kalin said in a broadcast by TRT tv channel.

Kalin reiterated that Turkey would not step back and would certainly put S-400 systems into service.

He added that S-400 systems would not be integrated into the North Atlantic Treaty Organization's air defense network.

Related Topics

Russia Turkey Washington Ankara TV

Recent Stories

Nadal sweats on semis spot at ATP Finals after bea ..

44 seconds ago

Four People Killed in Clashes With Police Amid Pro ..

45 seconds ago

Two German students arrested for "unlawful assembl ..

47 seconds ago

Fears grow on digital surveillance: US survey

50 seconds ago

Tennis: ATP Finals results

5 minutes ago

Suspected US Spy Paul Whelan Unlikely to Be Placed ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.