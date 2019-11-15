Turkey Says Starts Evaluating S-400 Effect On F-35 Fighter Deal With US
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 41 seconds ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 10:39 PM
Ankara and Washington have begun evaluating a potential effect of Turkey's purchase of Russian S-400 air defense systems on the country's participation in the US F-35 multirole fighter program, Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin said on Friday
"Today we began work on mechanism for S-400 and F-35. The process will be carried out with the US [participation]," Kalin said in a broadcast by TRT tv channel.
Kalin reiterated that Turkey would not step back and would certainly put S-400 systems into service.
He added that S-400 systems would not be integrated into the North Atlantic Treaty Organization's air defense network.