Turkey Says Starts Evaluating S-400 Effect on F-35 Fighter Deal With US

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Ankara and Washington have begun evaluating a potential effect of Turkey's purchase of Russian S-400 air defense systems on the country's participation in the US F-35 multirole fighter program, Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin said on Friday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2019) Ankara and Washington have begun evaluating a potential effect of Turkey 's purchase of Russian S-400 air defense systems on the country's participation in the US F-35 multirole fighter program, Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin said on Friday.

"Today we began work on mechanism for S-400 and F-35. The process will be carried out with the US [participation]," Kalin said in a broadcast by TRT tv channel.

Kalin reiterated that Turkey would not step back and would certainly put S-400 systems into service.

He added that S-400 systems would not be integrated into the North Atlantic Treaty Organization's air defense network.