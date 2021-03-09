Turkey Says Successfully Test-Fired Homegrown Hisar-O+ Air Defense System
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 04:59 PM
Turkey has successfully test-fired the homegrown Hisar-O+ medium-range air defense system, President of Defense Industries Ismail Demir said on Tuesday
"The tests of the homegrown HISAR-O+ medium-range air defense system have been successfully carried out.
The system hit all the set targets at the maximum range and altitudes," Demir wrote on Twitter.
Turkey is developing short-range and medium-range Hisar surface-to-air missile systems. Hisar systems are capable of destroying fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft, cruise missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles, and air-to-surface missiles.