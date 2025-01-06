Turkey Says Syrian Kurdish Fighters Will Be 'eliminated'
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 06, 2025 | 05:10 PM
Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Turkey said Monday that it was "only a matter of time" before Syrian Kurdish fighters will be wiped out.
"Conditions in Syria have changed. We believe it's only a matter of time before PKK/YPG is eliminated," Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told a news conference in the capital Ankara.
Turkey sees the People's Protection Units (YPG) -- the main component of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) -- as a terror group linked to its outlawed domestic foe the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).
Fidan warned against any Western support for Kurdish fighters in Syria.
"If you (the West) have different aims in the region, if you want to serve another policy by using Daesh as an excuse to embolden the PKK, then there is no way for that either," he said, using an Arabic acronym for IS group.
New Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa, whose HTS group has long had ties with Turkey, told Al Arabiya tv on Sunday that the Kurdish-led forces should be integrated into the national army.
