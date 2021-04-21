UrduPoint.com
Turkey Says Upcoming Presidential Elections In Syria To Be Illegitimate - Foreign Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 10:00 AM

Turkey Says Upcoming Presidential Elections in Syria to Be Illegitimate - Foreign Minister

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said his country believed the presidential elections in Syria, to be held in late May, would be illegitimate.

Syria's parliament earlier scheduled the presidential elections in the country for May 26. Nomination of candidates began on April 19.

"The authorities in Syria must participate in the elections together with the opposition. But if the regime organizes the elections for itself, no one will recognize them," Cavusoglu said on the Haberturk tv channel.

"We have millions of Syrian refugees in Turkey, how are they going to hold elections abroad? It is not even technically possible to ensure that, for example, 1.5-2 million Syrian refugees arrive in Istanbul and vote. What legitimacy of these elections can we talk about?" he said.

