UrduPoint.com

Turkey Says Wanted PKK Fighter Killed In Raid In Northern Iraq

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 22, 2022 | 09:30 PM

Turkey Says Wanted PKK Fighter Killed in Raid in Northern Iraq

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2022) A member of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) wanted by Turkey on terror charges was killed during this week's raid in northern Iraq, the Turkish defense ministry said on Sunday.

"Another terrorist has been taken off the orange list.

One of the PKK terrorists neutralized in Operation Claw-Lock in northern Iraq on May 18 turned out to be Ayhan Inalhan, a terrorist nicknamed Mirza," the ministry said.

Turkey has a color-coded list of wanted persons that goes from red ” the most wanted ” to blue, green, orange and gray.

Turkey launched a cross-border assault on PKK positions in Iraq in April despite protests from the Iraqi presidency, which described the operation as a threat to national security. Ankara argues its goal is to secure the border.

Related Topics

Terrorist Turkey Iraq Orange Ankara April May Border Sunday From

Recent Stories

Zameen.com organises first edition of Pakistan Pro ..

Zameen.com organises first edition of Pakistan Property Event in Doha, Qatar

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 May 2022

12 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd May 2022

12 hours ago
 Tourist plane crash kills five in France: emergenc ..

Tourist plane crash kills five in France: emergency services

21 hours ago
 Imran Khan removed through no-confidence move for ..

Imran Khan removed through no-confidence move for weak performance: Auon Chaudhr ..

21 hours ago
 Fazl criticises Imran for using derogatory languag ..

Fazl criticises Imran for using derogatory language against Maryam

21 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.