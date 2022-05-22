Turkey Says Wanted PKK Fighter Killed in Raid in Northern Iraq

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2022) A member of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) wanted by Turkey on terror charges was killed during this week's raid in northern Iraq, the Turkish defense ministry said on Sunday.

"Another terrorist has been taken off the orange list.

One of the PKK terrorists neutralized in Operation Claw-Lock in northern Iraq on May 18 turned out to be Ayhan Inalhan, a terrorist nicknamed Mirza," the ministry said.

Turkey has a color-coded list of wanted persons that goes from red ” the most wanted ” to blue, green, orange and gray.

Turkey launched a cross-border assault on PKK positions in Iraq in April despite protests from the Iraqi presidency, which described the operation as a threat to national security. Ankara argues its goal is to secure the border.