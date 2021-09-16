Turkey Says Will Not Accept Russian COVID-19 Vaccination Certificates Except for Sputnik V

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) Turkey will accept vaccination certificates from visitors who received the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine shot, which the country approved, while those inoculated with other Russian vaccines cannot be accepted and will have to show a negative PCR test, the country's health ministry told Sputnik on Thursday.

Earlier in the month, Ankara tightened its COVID-19 vaccination requirements for arriving individuals and will no longer recognize inoculations with single-component vaccines, including Russia's Sputnik Light.

"Turkey accepts only certificates of inoculation (with vaccines) approved by the WHO or our country for emergency use. (Among the Russian vaccines) only Sputnik V was approved in Turkey," a health ministry spokesperson said.

Those who are unable to provide a certificate confirming full vaccination or recovery from the coronavirus disease will have to provide a negative PCR test result taken no earlier than 72 hours ahead of their arrival, or the result of a rapid antigen test taken no earlier than 48 hours ahead of arrival.