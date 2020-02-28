UrduPoint.com
Turkey Says Will Not Stop Refugees Who 'want To Go To Europe'

Fri 28th February 2020

Turkey will no longer close its border gates to refugees who want to go to Europe, a senior official told AFP on Friday, shortly after the killing of 33 Turkish soldiers in an airstrike in northern Syria

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :Turkey will no longer close its border gates to refugees who want to go to Europe, a senior official told AFP on Friday, shortly after the killing of 33 Turkish soldiers in an airstrike in northern Syria.

"We will no longer keep the doors closed for refugees who want to go to Europe," the official said on condition of anonymity.

