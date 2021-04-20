Turkey Seeing Decline in New Covid-19 Cases Over Past 2 Days - Health Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) Turkey is witnessing some unexpected decline in new Covid-19 cases after weeks-long increase in infection rates, the minister of health of Turkey, Fahrettin Koca said on Tuesday.

Since the beginning of spring, Turkey had been seeing a steady increase in new infections, hitting 63,082 confirmed new cases on Friday.

However, Turkey reported 55,802 new cases on Sunday and 55,149 cases on Monday.

"The rate of increase in the number of cases decreased. The number of cases will also go down due to [anti-Covid-19] measures," Koca said on Twitter.

The Turkish Government started to impose a partial lockdown starting from April 13, when Ramadan began in the country.