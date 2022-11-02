Turkey Seeking Options for Grain Shipments From Russian Ports - Defense Minister

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) Turkey is looking into options of grain shipments from Russian ports amid the Ukrainian grain deal collapse, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Wednesday.

On October 29, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Moscow was suspending its participation in the Ukrainian grain agreement following Ukraine's drone attack targeting military and civilian ships in Crimea's Sevastopol. The defense ministry said the preparations for the attacks were carried out under the guidance of British specialists, with Ukraine using the grain deal security corridor.

"We are even trying to figure out what we can do for grain transportation in Russian ports. Failure to reach an agreement on grain in the long term could lead to global instability. We reiterate our call to the parties to prevent this from happening," Akar told the Turkish newspaper Milliyet.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Tuesday that regardless of the prospects for the grain deal, Russia was ready to donate up to 500,000 tonnes of grain to the countries which need it the most, thanks to good harvest in 2022.

On July 22, Russia and Ukraine signed a deal brokered by Turkey and the United Nations in Istanbul to unblock sea exports of grain and other foods from Ukraine, after the UN raised alarm over a looming global food crisis.

Following Ukraine's attack on Russian vessels, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Chumakov said on Monday that the grain deal had not been effective in bringing grain and fertilizer to developing countries. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that only 3% to 5% of grain deal supplies had gone to the poorest countries, while some 35% had gone to the European Union and 34% to Turkey.