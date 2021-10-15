Turkey seeks 126 terror-linked suspects over planning terror attacks

Turkish security forces on Friday launched large-scale operations to capture 126 suspected members of the outlawed Revolutionary People's Liberation Front (DHKP-C) for planning terror attacks

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :Turkish security forces on Friday launched large-scale operations to capture 126 suspected members of the outlawed Revolutionary People's Liberation Front (DHKP-C) for planning terror attacks.

Acting upon the order of prosecutors in Turkey's biggest city Istanbul, counter-terrorism police squads began simultaneous raids in 16 provinces against the suspects, the state-run Anadolu agency said.

The suspects have reportedly received armed training and planned to organize terror attacks on behalf of the organization.

So far, 54 of them have been detained, and the operations are continuing to capture the others, according to Anadolu.

The DHKP-C, listed as a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union, has been blamed for a string of attacks, including a suicide bombing on the U.S. Embassy in Ankara in 2013.