UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Seeks Arrest Of 122 More For Alleged Coup Links

Umer Jamshaid 23 seconds ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 02:00 PM

Turkey seeks arrest of 122 more for alleged coup links

Turkish police launched nationwide raids on Tuesday to detain 122 individuals accused of ties to the group blamed for a 2016 coup attempt, state media reported

Ankara, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :Turkish police launched nationwide raids on Tuesday to detain 122 individuals accused of ties to the group blamed for a 2016 coup attempt, state media reported.

Prosecutors from Istanbul, Konya and Izmir issued dozens of arrest warrants for suspects including soldiers -- some still on active duty and some already sacked -- according to the Anadolu news agency.

The agency said 41 suspects had been caught so far.

Since the attempted overthrow of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, tens of thousands have been detained on suspicion of ties to US-based Muslim preacher Fethullah Gulen, who is accused of ordering the failed coup.

He strongly denies the accusation.

Since 2016, more than 140,000 public sector employees have been sacked or suspended over suspected links to Gulen.

There have been hundreds of detentions in recent months despite criticism from Western allies and rights activists who say Ankara is using the purge to target opponents.

Turkish officials say the raids are necessary to remove Gulen's influence from state institutions.

Related Topics

Police Izmir Konya Ankara Istanbul Tayyip Erdogan 2016 Muslim Media From

Recent Stories

UVAS syndicate approves Rs 3.295 billion budget

8 minutes ago

Jailed Nawaz Sharif can no more have home-made mea ..

17 minutes ago

Asian markets stutter after rally, Hong Kong brush ..

17 seconds ago

Hong Kong stocks rally on China-US trade talks ren ..

20 seconds ago

Russian Energy Minister Hopes OPEC+ to Extend Oil ..

22 seconds ago

UAE calls for dialogue in Sudan to avoid violence

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.