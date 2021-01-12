Turkey seeks detention of 148 suspects over 2016 failed coup

Turkish police launched Tuesday large-scale operations across the country to detain a total of 148 suspects, including soldiers, over their alleged links to a network accused of orchestrating a coup attempt in 2016, the state-run Anadolu agency reported

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Turkish police launched Tuesday large-scale operations across the country to detain a total of 148 suspects, including soldiers, over their alleged links to a network accused of orchestrating a coup attempt in 2016, the state-run Anadolu agency reported.

The largest operation is carried out by anti-terrorism teams in 33 provinces to capture 118 military personnel upon the order of the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office.

So far, 52 of those targeted in operations have been detained. The suspects, including soldiers on active duty, expelled and retired military personnel, have alleged connections with the network headed by the U.

S.-based Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen.

Earlier in the day, Ankara police launched operations to detain 17 people for using an encrypted mobile application to contact the network members, Anadolu said.

In a separate investigation, the Chief Public Prosecutor's Office in the capital Ankara also issued an arrest warrant for 13 suspected members of the network, including non-commissioned officers.

The Turkish government blames Gulen and his network for masterminding the coup bid in July 2016, in which 250 people were killed, and has been pushing for his extradition.