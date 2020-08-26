Turkey Seeks Fair Mediation From EU Instead of Sanctions Amid Row With Greece - Cavusoglu

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) Turkey expects fair mediation from the European Union, not sanctions, amid tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean with Greece, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday.

Earlier in August, Turkey resumed offshore surveys in an area in the Eastern Mediterranean that Greece considers to be its exclusive economic zone. In response, Greece has mobilized its armed forces.

"Thinking that we will accept the terms of Greece in exchange for certain relief or the absence of certain sanctions against us means not knowing Turkey. We expect honest mediation from the EU," Cavusoglu said at a joint press conference with his German counterpart, Heiko Maas.

According to the minister, Greece keeps sticking to a maximalist position.

"It cannot arbitrarily set international rules. We want to solve problems through diplomacy and negotiations. But no one should put preconditions for Turkey," he argued.

Cavusoglu went on to reject "unsubstantiated" claims of Greece to a 40,000 square kilometer (15,400 square mile) maritime zone around Kastellorizo island, which is located two kilometers from Turkey and 580 kilometers from mainland Greece.

"Turkey welcomed the mediation efforts of Germany, at whose request we had stopped the activities of [research vessel] Oruc Reis. We prepared a statement and were going to announce it on August 7, but Greece signed an agreement with Egypt on the same day. No one was aware of this step. It is clear who is ready for dialogue and who is not," Cavusoglu added.

Ankara dispatched the seismic research ship to the area after Greece struck a deal on maritime borders with Egypt to reassert its sovereignty claims. Turkey, on the other hand, signed an agreement with the Tripoli-based Libyan government last year to appropriate a lion's portion of the Mediterranean waters that Greece considers part of its exclusive economic zone.