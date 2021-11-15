UrduPoint.com

Turkey Seeks New Meeting With Iran, Russia To Discuss Syria - Foreign Minister

Muhammad Irfan 18 seconds ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 06:47 PM

Turkey favors reviving the trilateral format of meetings on Syria with Iran and Russia at the level of foreign ministers and presidents, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday

"We need to work together on Syria, Iraq, on stability in the region. In the coming period, we want to hold meetings at the level of foreign ministers and leaders of countries within the Astana format framework. We want the problems in Syria to be resolved politically, by creating a government that would meet the aspirations of all levels of society," Cavusoglu said at a televised press conference during his visit to Tehran.

The war in Syria has been going on since 2011, with President Bashar Assad's forces fighting various armed insurgent groups.

The Russia-Iran-Turkey mediation group was launched in 2017 in the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan, formerly known as Astana. In January 2018, the Russian city of Sochi hosted a congress of the Syrian national dialogue, the first such attempt since the beginning of the conflict to gather an inclusive pool of Syrian political forces. The main result of the Congress was the decision to create a Constitutional Committee, which operates in Geneva and whose main task is to prepare constitutional reform in Syria.

