Turkey seeks to enhance ties with ASEAN amid COVID-19 economic woes

ISTANBUL (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Turkey is paying more attention to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and seeking to enhance its relations with Southeast Asia amid the economic challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic, experts said.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu recently met with the Southeast Asian ambassadors in the capital Ankara and underlined the importance of enhancing relations with the ASEAN countries as part of Turkey's Asia Anew initiative.

"We pay special attention to our relations with ASEAN, within the framework of Asia Anew," Cavusoglu said, referring to an initiative launched in 2019.

Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam are the 10 members of the ASEAN group.

Ankara hopes to diversify ties with these countries in the fields of education, defense, trade, technology, culture, and political dialogue, according to Cavusoglu.

Turkey had been already experiencing economic duress before the COVID-19 outbreak. The pandemic hit growth and spurred high inflation and unemployment amid a weakening Currency, a widening current account deficit, and faltering foreign direct investment.