Turkey Seeks to Extend Troop Deployment in Afghanistan by 18 Months - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) Turkey's presidency on Wednesday submitted a motion to the country's parliament to extend Turkish military deployment in Afghanistan for another 18 months as part of NATO's support mission, media reported.

According to state news agency Anadolu, the motion will be debated in parliament on Friday.

Turkish troops have been part of the NATO force in Afghanistan since 2002 but only in a support capacity without taking part in combat. They have also been part of the Resolute Support mission to train and prepare Afghan government forces since 2019.

The motion comes amid heightened tensions between Ankara and de facto NATO leader, the United States. A day prior, Washington placed sanctions on Turkish defense entities and officials over the latter's acquisition of Russian S-400 defense systems.