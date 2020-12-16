UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Seeks To Extend Troop Deployment In Afghanistan By 18 Months - Reports

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 05:50 PM

Turkey Seeks to Extend Troop Deployment in Afghanistan by 18 Months - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) Turkey's presidency on Wednesday submitted a motion to the country's parliament to extend Turkish military deployment in Afghanistan for another 18 months as part of NATO's support mission, media reported.

According to state news agency Anadolu, the motion will be debated in parliament on Friday.

Turkish troops have been part of the NATO force in Afghanistan since 2002 but only in a support capacity without taking part in combat. They have also been part of the Resolute Support mission to train and prepare Afghan government forces since 2019.

The motion comes amid heightened tensions between Ankara and de facto NATO leader, the United States. A day prior, Washington placed sanctions on Turkish defense entities and officials over the latter's acquisition of Russian S-400 defense systems.

Related Topics

NATO Afghanistan Russia Turkey Washington Parliament Resolute Ankara United States 2019 Media Government

Recent Stories

Meeting of the Steering Committee for the implemen ..

17 minutes ago

UVAS holds online meeting on Pakistan/Denmark Dair ..

21 minutes ago

Meesha Shafi found guilty of running smear campaig ..

46 minutes ago

Moro Hub, Dell Technologies collaborate to deliver ..

51 minutes ago

DGCX wins ‘Exchange of the Year&#039; at FOW Glo ..

51 minutes ago

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Denies Meeting Wit ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.