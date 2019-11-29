Turkey sees 14.5% surge in number of foreign visitors

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :The number of international visitors to Turkey surged 14.5% year-on-year to 40.7 million this January-October, said the country's Culture and Tourism Ministry on Friday.

The Mediterranean resort city of Antalya saw the highest figure, with 14.

1 million in the first 10 months.

Istanbul, Turkey's largest city by population and a top tourist draw, was the number two destination, drawing 12.7 million foreign visitors. In October, 4.3 million foreign visitors came to Turkey, up 14.3% year-on-year.