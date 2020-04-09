UrduPoint.com
Turkey Sees Coronavirius Cases Increase By 4,000 With 96 Additional Deaths In 24 Hours

Turkey Sees Coronavirius Cases Increase by 4,000 With 96 Additional Deaths in 24 Hours

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) Turkey has detected over 4,000 new coronavirus cases in the 24 hours, reaching over 42,200 overall, and registered 96 deaths, taking total to 908, the country's Health Ministry said in a daily report Thursday.

The number was derived from results of over 28,500 tests conducted, making up some 276,000 tests since the pandemic reached Turkey.

The spike in cases in Turkey was relatively delayed compared to regional neighbors, with 1,000 cases reached only in late March. Ramped up testing and patchy mitigation measures could explain the uptick.

