Turkey Sees Daily High Of 5,532 New Coronavirus Cases

Muhammad Irfan 47 seconds ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 10:59 PM

Turkey Sees Daily High of 5,532 New Coronavirus Cases

Coronavirus cases in Turkey rose to a new daily high of 5,532 in the past day, data published on Saturday by the Health Ministry showed

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2020) Coronavirus cases in Turkey rose to a new daily high of 5,532 in the past day, data published on Saturday by the Health Ministry showed.

The previous record of 5,138 new cases was set on April 11.

"Another 5,532 new COVID-19 cases were detected today, bringing the total to 440,805," the publication read.

The 24-hour death toll reached a record of 141, taking the tally to 12,219. Further 4,121 patients are in intensive care.

More Stories From World

