Turkey Sees Highest Monthly Exports Figure In July

Muhammad Irfan 29 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 05:30 PM

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Turkey saw the highest monthly exports figure of this year with $15 billion in July, the country's trade minister said on Tuesday.

The figure rose 11.5% month-on-month, hitting the second highest July figure of all times, Ruhsar Pekcan said in a statement.

She stated that exports fell 5.8% compared to the same month of last year, driven by high base effect, less working day and coronavirus pandemic.

The country's imports reached $17.8 billion in July, posting a 7.7% decrease from July 2019.

Pekcan said that the export/import coverage ratio climbed to 84.5% in July, up from 82.6% in the same month of last year.

