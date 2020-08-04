Turkey Sees Highest Monthly Exports Figure In July
Muhammad Irfan 29 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 05:30 PM
Turkey saw the highest monthly exports figure of this year with $15 billion in July, the country's trade minister said on Tuesday
The figure rose 11.5% month-on-month, hitting the second highest July figure of all times, Ruhsar Pekcan said in a statement.
She stated that exports fell 5.8% compared to the same month of last year, driven by high base effect, less working day and coronavirus pandemic.
The country's imports reached $17.8 billion in July, posting a 7.7% decrease from July 2019.
Pekcan said that the export/import coverage ratio climbed to 84.5% in July, up from 82.6% in the same month of last year.