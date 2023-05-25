UrduPoint.com

Turkey Sees Little Progress In Talks With US On Buying Small Nuclear Reactors - Ambassador

Muhammad Irfan Published May 25, 2023 | 09:18 PM

Turkey sees little progress in the bilateral talks with the United States on the possibility of purchasing small modular reactors and expects concrete proposals in order for the talks to proceed further, Turkish Ambassador in Washington Murat Mercan said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) Turkey sees little progress in the bilateral talks with the United States on the possibility of purchasing small modular reactors and expects concrete proposals in order for the talks to proceed further, Turkish Ambassador in Washington Murat Mercan said on Thursday.

"We still have not seen much progress in our bilateral talks," Mercan said during the 7th Annual Trans-Caspian Forum in Washington.

The Turkish ambassador emphasized that "concrete steps and proposals" from the United States are needed to advance the bilateral talks.

In December, the Turkish government and commercial industry partners started talks with the United States to purchase small nuclear reactors in order to achieve the net-zero carbon emission goals by 2053.

Ankara has said it aims to gradually discontinue its dependency on coal by purchasing small modular reactors.

