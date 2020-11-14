UrduPoint.com
Turkey Sees New Daily High In Coronavirus Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 14th November 2020 | 11:12 PM

Turkey Sees New Daily High in Coronavirus Cases

Turkey saw a new record of daily coronavirus infections on Saturday, with the number of people who tested positive soaring by 3,116, official figures showed

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2020) Turkey saw a new record of daily coronavirus infections on Saturday, with the number of people who tested positive soaring by 3,116, official figures showed.

The country has recorded a total of 411,055 cases since the epidemic began in March, data shared by the Health Ministry showed.

It last saw a daily high of 3,116 cases on April 24.

Further 92 coronavirus patients have died in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 11,419. Another 3,423 patients are in intensive care.

