Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 09:51 PM

Turkey Sees New Signs of Gas Reserves at Mediterranean - Energy Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) Turkey appears to have detected new signs of natural gas reserves in the Eastern Mediterranean, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Donmez said Monday.

"We have carried out the three deepwater drilling sessions in the Mediterranean in the last three years ... There are signs of new gas in the wells we have drilled," the minister told A Haber tv Channel.

Turkey aims to increase its natural gas storage capacity from 4.4 billion cubic meters (1 cubic mile) to 10 billion cubic meters in 2023-2024, Donmez said.

Turkey announced finding a gas field in the Black Sea last year and currently carries out gas exploration in both the Black Sea and the Eastern Mediterranean with the three drillships. However, exploration work in the Mediterannean has been a source of disagreement between Turkey on one side and Greece and Cyprus on the other side. The countries disagree over the exact borders of their exclusive economic.

More Stories From World

