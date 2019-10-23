Turkey Sees No Need for New Operation in Syria Due to Deal With Russia - Defense Ministry

Turkey does not see at this stage the need for a new operation in Syria in connection with reaching an agreement with Russia on Syrian settlement, the country's Defense Ministry said Wednesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) Turkey does not see at this stage the need for a new operation in Syria in connection with reaching an agreement with Russia on Syrian settlement, the country's Defense Ministry said Wednesday.

"The Sochi agreement includes articles guaranteeing the security of Turkey's borders and the withdrawal of terrorist elements of the YPG 30 kilometers from our border. At this stage, there is no longer any need to conduct a new operation outside the current zone of operation," the statement said.