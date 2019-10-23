UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Sees No Need For New Operation In Syria Due To Deal With Russia - Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 03:35 PM

Turkey Sees No Need for New Operation in Syria Due to Deal With Russia - Defense Ministry

Turkey does not see at this stage the need for a new operation in Syria in connection with reaching an agreement with Russia on Syrian settlement, the country's Defense Ministry said Wednesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) Turkey does not see at this stage the need for a new operation in Syria in connection with reaching an agreement with Russia on Syrian settlement, the country's Defense Ministry said Wednesday.

"The Sochi agreement includes articles guaranteeing the security of Turkey's borders and the withdrawal of terrorist elements of the YPG 30 kilometers from our border. At this stage, there is no longer any need to conduct a new operation outside the current zone of operation," the statement said.

Related Topics

Terrorist Syria Russia Turkey Sochi Border From Agreement

Recent Stories

Pakistan to take part in four-party meeting on Afg ..

5 minutes ago

Dubai Customs honors 25 top performing clients in ..

14 minutes ago

Bangladesh women cricket team arrived on a tour of ..

7 minutes ago

Pakistan women team for T20I series against Bangla ..

21 minutes ago

Etisalat Group reports AED6.7 billion net profit f ..

21 minutes ago

Japanese PM receives Hazza bin Zayed

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.