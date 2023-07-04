ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) Turkey does not see any positive prospects in Sweden's NATO accession process, but still expects Stockholm to fulfill its obligations, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Tuesday.

"If we talk about the current situation, we do not see any positive indicators. But if the obligations are fulfilled, as was the case with Finland, alternatives are possible. We will wait for Stockholm to fulfill its obligations. The upcoming meeting on July 6 in Brussels will clarify the situation and our next steps in the process," Fidan said at a press conference in Ankara.

Sweden and Finland applied for NATO membership in May 2022, several months after Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine. Their membership bids were initially blocked by Turkey, which accused Stockholm and Helsinki of supporting "terrorists," referring to supporters of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which Ankara considers a terrorist organization.

Turkey lifted its objections after the three leaders met in Madrid in June 2022, where they signed a security memorandum that cleared the way for the two Nordic countries to join the alliance.

In April, Finland's application was ratified by all 30 members of the alliance. Sweden's application is still pending approval from Hungary and Turkey, with the accession process stalled in part due to Quran-burning incidents in Stockholm. The latest took place last Wednesday, the first day of the Muslim holiday Eid al-Adha, when a protest in which a Quran was burned took place outside Stockholm's main mosque. The Swedish police authorized the act, which was condemned by many countries.