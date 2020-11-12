Greece's objections to Turkey's continued seismic survey activity in the Eastern Mediterranean run contrary to international law and custom, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) Greece's objections to Turkey's continued seismic survey activity in the Eastern Mediterranean run contrary to international law and custom, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

On Wednesday, Turkey issued a new Navtex advisory to prolong its prospecting mission in the Eastern Mediterranean waters disputed with Greece. The Greek Foreign Ministry issued a rebuke saying the move "undermines peace and stability in the region" and that allies will be informed of "Turkey's continuing illegal behavior."

"These statements are based on Greece's maximalist maritime boundary claims that are contrary to international law and custom; thus, they carry no validity and value for Turkey," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The ministry stressed that Turkey was going to continue to protect its "legitimate" rights and interests in the Eastern Mediterranean, within the framework of international law.

"If Greece is sincere in its proclaims that it wants a solution in the region, it should respond positively to our calls for dialogue without preconditions, rather than making escalatory statements, conducting military activities and misleading and inciting third parties against Turkey," the foreign ministry said.

Last week, Turkey approved the extension of its seismic exploration of hydrocarbon deposits southwest of Cyprus until February 16.

Turkey has been engaged in a long-standing maritime border dispute with Greece and Cyprus over the size of their exclusive economic zones in the Eastern Mediterranean. Athens and Nicosia have voiced their strong objection to the presence of Turkish exploration vessels in waters that both Greece and Cyprus claim to be part of their respective exclusive economic zones. The scramble for exclusive rights to the area is exacerbated by the presence of considerable gas deposits in the region.